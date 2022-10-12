Previous
1012 - Catania Fish Market by bob65
Photo 2773

1012 - Catania Fish Market

12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Bob Zwolinsky

@bob65
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous scene and great expression on the guy in the foreground. I love taking photos in fish markets - so much to capture
October 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful market scene, really giving a sense of the atmosphere
October 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great market scene =love the expression on the fishmonger's face! no trade or was it the smell of the fish.Ha! fav
October 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great candid shot. Interesting character in the foreground.
October 13th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
so much character (and characters :)
October 13th, 2022  
