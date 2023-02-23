Sign up
Photo 2907
0223 - La Muralla Roja, Calpe, Spain
By Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Muralla_Roja
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
3
3
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd February 2023 4:02pm
Judith Johnson
ace
Very striking architecture
February 23rd, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Fabulous, so very interesting.
February 23rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
February 23rd, 2023
