0223 - La Muralla Roja, Calpe, Spain by bob65
0223 - La Muralla Roja, Calpe, Spain

By Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Muralla_Roja
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Judith Johnson ace
Very striking architecture
February 23rd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Fabulous, so very interesting.
February 23rd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
February 23rd, 2023  
