Previous
16 / 365
Sand Dunes
Sand dunes of lake Michigan in the fall.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
1
1
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
17
photos
14
followers
39
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Latest from all albums
10
11
1
12
13
14
15
16
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
state park
,
dunes
,
lake michigan
,
sand dunes
,
national lake shore
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and scene.
October 29th, 2023
