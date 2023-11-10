Sign up
Rose
Despite our temperatures, roses are always the last to fade. There are times where I've found a lone, live bud on Christmas day.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
Tags
red
,
flower
,
macro
,
rose
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
November 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shade of red!
November 10th, 2023
