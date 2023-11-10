Previous
Rose by bobbic
28 / 365

Rose

Despite our temperatures, roses are always the last to fade. There are times where I've found a lone, live bud on Christmas day.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Wonderful
November 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous shade of red!
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise