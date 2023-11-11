Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Marsh
This a Heron Rookery and Bird Sanctuary. There are many species of birds here throughout the year. The day I went, there was not a lot within camera range. But it was beautiful.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
Tags
fall
,
march
,
bird sanctuary
,
heron rookery
Agnes
ace
Mice shot
November 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
a wonderful scene beautifully captured. I love the dead trees and layers.
November 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
A very lovely capture!
November 11th, 2023
