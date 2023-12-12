Previous
HonkHonk by bobbic
60 / 365

HonkHonk

Geese, geese everywhere!
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this neat line up.
December 13th, 2023  
