Kicking off Christmas by bobbic
Kicking off Christmas

My little town kicked off the Christmas season with fireworks!
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Bobbi C

Diana ace
How lovely, fireworks are not allowed here.
December 13th, 2023  
