Deer
Deer

This group was part of a large heard. They were far off in the distance but the two babies caught my eye. They were running and jumping and enjoying life to the fullest.



I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
a wonderful sight and capture.
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
December 16th, 2023  
