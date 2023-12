Pretty birds all in a row

Sandhill cranes. They migrate through the area in November and December going back to Florida and Georgia. They are counted every week and there were 32,000 of them here in mid November. We are down to about 20,000 right now. They stand 3-4 feet tall and are beautiful. I am very far away from them here. I waited for over an hour and no one landed close to me but that's ok. It's quite a sight to watch them flying in for the night after feeding in farm fields all day.