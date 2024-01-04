Sign up
72 / 365
Chicago Skyline
It's about 35 miles from where I am standing on the shores of Lake Michigan in the state of Indiana to the city of Chicago in Illinois. Most days the skyline is barely visible. Today was perfect.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
3
1
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
74
photos
35
followers
56
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
lake michigan
,
chicago skyline
Mags
ace
Beautiful skyline!
January 5th, 2024
Julie Ryan
That's amazing
January 5th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fabulous capture!
January 5th, 2024
