Chicago Skyline by bobbic
Chicago Skyline

It's about 35 miles from where I am standing on the shores of Lake Michigan in the state of Indiana to the city of Chicago in Illinois. Most days the skyline is barely visible. Today was perfect.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Beautiful skyline!
January 5th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
That's amazing
January 5th, 2024  
Fabulous capture!
January 5th, 2024  
