Dark Eyed Junko by bobbic
Dark Eyed Junko

My absolute favorite little winter birds. They are only here in the cold months so I always look forward to their arrival. They are like happy little butterballs that love the snow.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Mags ace
What a beautiful closeup capture.
January 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive capture
January 3rd, 2024  
