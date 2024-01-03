Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Dark Eyed Junko
My absolute favorite little winter birds. They are only here in the cold months so I always look forward to their arrival. They are like happy little butterballs that love the snow.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
19% complete
Tags
birds
,
junco
,
dark eyed junko
Mags
ace
What a beautiful closeup capture.
January 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive capture
January 3rd, 2024
