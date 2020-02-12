Previous
Sycronized Windmills by bokehdot
213 / 365

Sycronized Windmills

Windy and cold shooting these big boys!

Flash of Red Day 12 - Architecture.

God alone understands the way to wisdom; he knows where it can be found, for he looks throughout the whole earth and sees everything under the heavens. He decided how hard the winds should blow and how much rain should fall. He made the laws for the rain and laid out a path for the lightning. Then he saw wisdom and evaluated it. He set it in place and examined it thoroughly. And this is what he says to all humanity: ‘The fear of the Lord is true wisdom; to forsake evil is real understanding.’” ~ Job 28:23-28
Michelle Renee

@bokehdot
Hello! I am new to photography, so I am looking forward to both, being inspired by your photos, and getting lots of opportunity to practice:)...
Photo Details

