Previous
1003-F4270V by borof
Photo 2102

1003-F4270V

Hills.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely views.
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise