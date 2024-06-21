Previous
0621-F5585V by borof
Photo 2364

0621-F5585V

The renovation of the Esztergom Basilica is nearing completion. Two of the three domes have already been completed. The third one is still to come, because it houses the bells.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful architecture!
June 30th, 2024  
