Photo 2364
0621-F5585V
The renovation of the Esztergom Basilica is nearing completion. Two of the three domes have already been completed. The third one is still to come, because it houses the bells.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2366
photos
37
followers
36
following
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful architecture!
June 30th, 2024
