Previous
Next
Bulrushes by bournesnapper
58 / 365

Bulrushes

After releasing their pollen, the male flowers wither and fall off, leaving the characteristic brown furry fruiting spikes. When mature, the spike disintegrates to release cottony masses of minute wind-dispersed seeds. (Britannica)
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
Love the D.O.F.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise