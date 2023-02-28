Previous
Next
What's left by bournesnapper
59 / 365

What's left

The shop went bust and is no more than a shell. The grid of tiles, once a high and proud display of the brand, has been ripped off. Anonymous and unintentional beauty in decay
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise