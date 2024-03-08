Previous
Allotments by boxplayer
Allotments

Passed during my lunchtime walk. A lovely sunny day but still cold first thing, though I did start to feel warm in the sunshine with a winter coat on.

Working at home so with the nice weather, walked up to Higham Hill for an omelette in a small café there. Back for annoying tech issues as I kept losing changes I'd made in OneDrive - hate it - and a whole document I was working on the other day seems to have disappeared off the face of the earth. Trying to do the right thing and not store things on my personal drive and that's where it gets you, meh!

Happy International Women's Day!

8 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
