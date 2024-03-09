Return to the Fox

In Finchingfield. We had a lovely time there in December and mum wanted to go back to the Blue Egg shop so we embarked on the long journey into deepest Essex - an early Mother's Day outing as tomorrow will be bedlam everywhere. A long and at times stressful day as we didn't leave quite enough time for it all.
First off I ran out to get flowers and found a gorgeous bouquet in a tiny tucked away place I hadn't known about round the corner - pricey but really unusual with alliums and all sorts. Plus picked up some shopping for mum.
Left to pick up mum and thought we'd left enough time but all sorts of chaos ensued on the M11 with accidents so it took much longer to get to the Blue Egg. Phoned the pub to say we'd be 10-15 mins late while we looked around the shop. That all took a while as there's lots to see and buy - found a present for niece E and also for B's 60th.
As we left the shop, I couldn't work out from Google Maps which way to turn and of course went the wrong way so we ended up at the pub even later to find they'd given our table away. Not the end if the world as we sat with a drink for a while until a table came free.
The food was very good even if they'd run out of haddock - chilli prawns, falafel and halloumi burger and shared crumble and cheesecake for pudding. Journey back was better until after we'd dropped mum off and came a cropper at unusual temporary lights on the way back to ours. Now home rather full and exhausted.