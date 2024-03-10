The World's End

Famous pub in Camden Town - very damp day, lots of rain, often heavy.
Relaxing morning doing not much before going out to ceilidh band class after lunch - more work on the Quaker. Stayed out after, joining some of the others for a drink as I knew if I went home I wouldn't come out again. Took the tube after straight to Walthamstow Central and the folk club, meeting Dave there for a great set of songs and tunes from young singer and musician Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne. Very impressive. Still raining when we came outside though.