71 / 365
Stellata
The very transient magnolia stellata is having its five minutes of glory in the garden.
No rain to speak of today but very dank and cold, the kind that really seeps in to your bones, as I cycled to Zumba.
ER
11 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7966
photos
172
followers
198
following
Tags
white
,
flower
,
garden
,
magnolia
,
magnolia stellata
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Lovely shot, I think we are about 1 month behind you up in the frozen north!
March 11th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
The perfect name for this white star. No sign of anything as nice here yet!
March 11th, 2024
Dave
ace
beautiful flower.
March 11th, 2024
