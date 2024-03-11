Previous
Stellata by boxplayer
71 / 365

Stellata

The very transient magnolia stellata is having its five minutes of glory in the garden.

No rain to speak of today but very dank and cold, the kind that really seeps in to your bones, as I cycled to Zumba.

11 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely shot, I think we are about 1 month behind you up in the frozen north!
March 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
The perfect name for this white star. No sign of anything as nice here yet!
March 11th, 2024  
Dave ace
beautiful flower.
March 11th, 2024  
