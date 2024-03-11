Previous
ER by boxplayer
Photo 1769

ER

Rainbow March - Mean streets - Red

Not Elizabeth Regina as I'd just presumed every time I used this post box but Edward Rex - you can see the Roman numeral VII now that I've taken a close-up. So much older than I thought (Victoria's son, he died in 1910).

Stellata https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-11

11 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A nice and interesting find.
March 11th, 2024  
John
Cool find
March 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Such stylish lettering….could only be a post box!
March 11th, 2024  
Dave ace
Wonderful find.
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise