Photo 1769
ER
Rainbow March - Mean streets - Red
Not Elizabeth Regina as I'd just presumed every time I used this post box but Edward Rex - you can see the Roman numeral VII now that I've taken a close-up. So much older than I thought (Victoria's son, he died in 1910).
Stellata
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-11
11 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
4
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7966
photos
172
followers
198
following
1769
Tags
red
,
street
,
old
,
streets
,
colourful
,
colour
,
post box
,
pillar box
,
rainbow2024
Bill Davidson
A nice and interesting find.
March 11th, 2024
John
Cool find
March 11th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such stylish lettering….could only be a post box!
March 11th, 2024
Dave
ace
Wonderful find.
March 11th, 2024
