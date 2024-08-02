First ceilidh

At Sidmouth Folk Festival.



A really muggy and hot morning as I popped to the chemist. A mad morning, finishing packing, writing notes for nieces staying in the house, finding spare keys and so on.



Drove to mum's to deliver her shopping and carried on after on our long drive to Devon. Getting out of London westwards, onto the M25, the M3 and the A303 is always bad, but today was truly horrendous and very hot. Dave drove the whole way without a break - just wanted to get it over with - probs 6 hours of driving.



First to arrive, we unloaded and moved the car. Back for mackerel baps and whelks at the Ham fish stall. At the house we found the HMs, unpacked and got ready to go out once we'd worked out the key routine.



Dave went off to McGoldrick Mccusker Doyle and the rest of us to Polkaworks. Danced a bit but legs are bad after no exercise for months. The Radway after for a few tunes where bumped into Kate M.



2 August 2024

Sidmouth, Devon