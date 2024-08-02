Previous
First ceilidh by boxplayer
First ceilidh

At Sidmouth Folk Festival.

A really muggy and hot morning as I popped to the chemist. A mad morning, finishing packing, writing notes for nieces staying in the house, finding spare keys and so on.

Drove to mum's to deliver her shopping and carried on after on our long drive to Devon. Getting out of London westwards, onto the M25, the M3 and the A303 is always bad, but today was truly horrendous and very hot. Dave drove the whole way without a break - just wanted to get it over with - probs 6 hours of driving.

First to arrive, we unloaded and moved the car. Back for mackerel baps and whelks at the Ham fish stall. At the house we found the HMs, unpacked and got ready to go out once we'd worked out the key routine.

Dave went off to McGoldrick Mccusker Doyle and the rest of us to Polkaworks. Danced a bit but legs are bad after no exercise for months. The Radway after for a few tunes where bumped into Kate M.

2 August 2024
Sidmouth, Devon
Casablanca ace
Ooof, traffic was ugly yesterday. Feel for you. Love this shot, full of life. Have a super time!
August 3rd, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Wonderful to see people enjoying themselves
August 3rd, 2024  
