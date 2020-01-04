Sign up
Photo 880
Worn out by the sales!
Last time I passed this shop,the mannequins were in the window,seem to be doing something with the shop now.been empty at least 12 Months or more . Used to be Greenwoods..just amused me all there in a pile
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Sue Cooper
ace
They look so sad and rejected. I hope they do something nice with the shop.
January 5th, 2020
Brennie B
@susiemc
yes I do too. How our High streets are changing..so sad.shops closed..or lots charity shops ..all these out of town retail places now killing the high streets
January 5th, 2020
