Blast from the past by brennieb
Photo 1083

Blast from the past

Our children have never been into Macdonald's..to expensive for four when they were young and John being a butcher thought they were disgusting..but these accumulated over the years ..due to their friends. Libby had a friend who whenever they went to play they took them there..she thought it was amazing, to go Macdonald's for tea! .these been in the shed a long time. Jacob is loving them
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Casablanca ace
Great little toys! I worked in a McDonald's for a while when I was younger and it was the only thing I could get to pay the rent. I wouldn't eat there either LOL. When my son was 4, he went after school to play with a lad and the Dad took them to McDonald's for tea. He phoned me concerned that my boy wouldn't eat anything. He said "he is saying it isn't proper food!" I was so proud :)
November 14th, 2023  
Brennie B
@casablanca that's great. Well done to your boy at four .love you it!
November 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow that is quite a collection.

I have only ever been in a MacDonalds three times in my life and all three were disasters. I don't eat hamburgers, so I had a ham and cheese toastie one time when I went in there with my brother-in-law and I think I am still in therapy after only managing one bite, it was disgusting. The second time I thought would be safe eating a cheesecake, but it was light eating wallpaper paste. The third time I just had a cup of tea and it was awful. Never again. ha ha.
November 14th, 2023  
