Previous
Photo 1082
Driving with the lights on
Had to go over to daughters look after baby Billy.. goes so dark early now...but the sky was lovely with all the dark clouds. This was Friday.dry day!
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1082
photos
22
followers
24
following
296% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
10th November 2023 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
