Photo 902
All by myself
Lost my mojo a bit these last few weeks..but I'm back. Missed you all.
Heather sent me this of Martha..quick walk up the road and back with the dog.few days ago.strange and scary times..and she had dressed herself. Ha ha.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca
ace
She has excellent taste LOL!!
Missed you too. Lots going on, so a missing mojo is hardly surprising. Sending lots of love to you and yours today
March 26th, 2020
