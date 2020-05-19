Previous
Purple and proud of it by brennieb
Purple and proud of it

This clematis never lasts very long,but I love the colour..I really wanted it to climb up over the pergola but it never has properly..
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Brennie B

Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca ace
It's gorgeous! Looks huge and such a rich colour
May 19th, 2020  
Louise ace
What a fantastic colour!
May 19th, 2020  
Shirley B
Such a glorious colour.
May 19th, 2020  
