Photo 927
Waiting for days like these again ...
This had been under a bunk in the old caravan,which I am slowly sorting through at the moment..stuff from everywhere gets put in there.! Going to use these things now why store.? The crockery is china and the cutlery is still spotless.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca
ace
Oh memories! I love picnic boxes like this......don't have one anymore. Must remedy that!
May 24th, 2020
