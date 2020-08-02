Sign up
Photo 936
Leaving a trail
Wish I had my big camera on hand for this..Antonov AN 225.worlds largest cargo aircraft flew over today..but pleased managed to get. Son in law rang to say and suddenly there it was..
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
3
1
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
936
photos
34
followers
33
following
256% complete
View this month »
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Mi A2 Lite
Taken
2nd August 2020 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Richard Brown
ace
Nice to see it. It was a long way from me so no chance of spotting it!
August 2nd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice
August 2nd, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Very cool shot!
August 2nd, 2020
