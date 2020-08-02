Previous
Leaving a trail by brennieb
Photo 936

Leaving a trail

Wish I had my big camera on hand for this..Antonov AN 225.worlds largest cargo aircraft flew over today..but pleased managed to get. Son in law rang to say and suddenly there it was..
2nd August 2020

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
256% complete

Richard Brown
Nice to see it. It was a long way from me so no chance of spotting it!
August 2nd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels
nice
August 2nd, 2020  
jackie edwards
Very cool shot!
August 2nd, 2020  
