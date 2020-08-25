Previous
Next
A Knights tale by brennieb
Photo 938

A Knights tale

Huey and Martha's visit to Warwick Castle.they loved it.
Bit of a tooth problem..crown came out.but got in at the dentist, I was quite worried about going , very different experience..but it was fine... oh dear these Strange times.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise