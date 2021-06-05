Sign up
Photo 982
sky painting
Sitting in the summer house..nice weather at last..getting there .carpet in. Seats.wine glasses! Sitting there and took this .look a bit late is a cloud aeroplane I thought..or is that just me?
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
5th June 2021 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
