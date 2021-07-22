Previous
The soothing sea by brennieb
Photo 988

The soothing sea

I so love the sea..so warm still, early evening sitting here ,so relaxing.i so needed this week. Pain lots better now..not right still ,but improved lots .I sat until the sea ran over my toes
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
