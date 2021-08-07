Sign up
Photo 995
Where's the farm cat?
Went to visit daughters sister and brother laws farm which he runs at Clotton..not far from Chester..940 acres and more ..1300 cows.big milk yield. Big difference from my dad's 80 acres.!
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
7th August 2021 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
