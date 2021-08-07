Previous
Where's the farm cat? by brennieb
Photo 995

Where's the farm cat?

Went to visit daughters sister and brother laws farm which he runs at Clotton..not far from Chester..940 acres and more ..1300 cows.big milk yield. Big difference from my dad's 80 acres.!
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
