Photo 1001
Sometimes a girl just has to dress up...
Don't do "me "photos very often ..but came in the final 12 in the National Creative writing U3a competition..was "Oscar night " tonight. Via zoom Judging the final three ..did not win,but so proud of myself anyway .
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
Carole Sandford
ace
Good for you! Great selfie!
September 1st, 2021
