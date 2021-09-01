Previous
Sometimes a girl just has to dress up... by brennieb
Sometimes a girl just has to dress up...

Don't do "me "photos very often ..but came in the final 12 in the National Creative writing U3a competition..was "Oscar night " tonight. Via zoom Judging the final three ..did not win,but so proud of myself anyway .
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Carole Sandford ace
Good for you! Great selfie!
September 1st, 2021  
