Walk this way by brennieb
Photo 1003

Walk this way

Love September when the beaches are quieter. Enjoying these few days away. Building up the vitamin D..well it's got to be done!
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Phil Sandford ace
pleased you've had good weather and I hope the break has helped revitalise you
September 8th, 2021  
