Photo 1025
Sharing the cot
Went to look after Jonie in Manchester yesterday..not seen since before Xmas. We had a lovely day. Got her this vintage dolls cot for Xmas..she spends more time in it than the dolls! She spent ages doing up the buttons on that cardigan
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Views
5
