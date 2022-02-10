Previous
Sharing the cot by brennieb
Photo 1025

Sharing the cot

Went to look after Jonie in Manchester yesterday..not seen since before Xmas. We had a lovely day. Got her this vintage dolls cot for Xmas..she spends more time in it than the dolls! She spent ages doing up the buttons on that cardigan
Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
