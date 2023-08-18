Previous
First birthday for Billy John by brennieb
First birthday for Billy John

Billy John's 1st birthday . Libby sent me this. They having a great time in France .missing them
Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca ace
How gorgeous ❤️🥳
August 18th, 2023  
