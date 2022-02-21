Previous
Sunset

We are blessed with a 25th floor view to the West. Thank you for your feedback.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Antonio-S ace
This is one of those photos that really needed to break the standard rules of composition. If the horizon were on the top line, it would be the sunset but with too many graphic elements below.
If the horizon stayed on the bottom line, the boats that give strength to the image would be lost.
I think it's an excellent sunset photo, taken in a city environment.
February 21st, 2022  
