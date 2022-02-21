Sign up
196 / 365
Sunset
We are blessed with a 25th floor view to the West. Thank you for your feedback.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
1
0
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Antonio-S
ace
This is one of those photos that really needed to break the standard rules of composition. If the horizon were on the top line, it would be the sunset but with too many graphic elements below.
If the horizon stayed on the bottom line, the boats that give strength to the image would be lost.
I think it's an excellent sunset photo, taken in a city environment.
February 21st, 2022
