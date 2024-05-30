Previous
Our place 2 by briaan
Our place 2

Taken yesterday from a mooring pontoon on Victoria Harbour. This is Dock 5, one of the first apartment buildings constructed in this development. https://dock5.com.au/

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca
It looks nice from this angle. Quite a jumble of multi layered buildings around it. The lights in the water look like little sails
May 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Te views must be amazing from these buildings.
May 30th, 2024  
Margaret Snell
Good shot of the buildings, I like the wavy reflection
May 30th, 2024  
