Clouds by briaan
Clouds

I love cloudscapes. No two are alike. This is the Melbourne CBD viewed from our 25th level balcony. This is an HDR7 combining 7 shots and processed with Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and then LRClassic.

Grateful for all blessings
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Fabulous capture of this beautiful skyline and cloudscape, I love the golden building!
June 22nd, 2024  
Fabulous
June 22nd, 2024  
