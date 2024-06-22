Sign up
Photo 1040
Clouds
I love cloudscapes. No two are alike. This is the Melbourne CBD viewed from our 25th level balcony. This is an HDR7 combining 7 shots and processed with Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and then LRClassic.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Men at work".
22nd June 2024
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful skyline and cloudscape, I love the golden building!
June 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 22nd, 2024
