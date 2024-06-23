Previous
Tree by briaan
Tree

Posting early today. I am preparing for a routine colonostomy tomorrow morning.

I love trees. The diversity is astounding, even within the same genus. Imagine over 700 species of flowering plants in the family Myrtaceae. Most species of Eucalyptus are trees, often mallees, and a few are shrubs. [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eucalyptus]
On a bright winter day, I used my 12mm ultra wide lens, getting as close to the tree as I could. The location is Fawkner Park [ https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/community/parks-open-spaces/major-parks-gardens/Pages/fawkner-park.aspx]

Grateful for all blessings
Maggiemae ace
Routine or not - sending sympathy - hope it turns out well! Beautiful gum tree!
June 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely looking tree, it also casts a wonderful shadow.
June 23rd, 2024  
