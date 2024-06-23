Sign up
Previous
Photo 1041
Tree
Posting early today. I am preparing for a routine colonostomy tomorrow morning.
I love trees. The diversity is astounding, even within the same genus. Imagine over 700 species of flowering plants in the family Myrtaceae. Most species of Eucalyptus are trees, often mallees, and a few are shrubs. [
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eucalyptus
]
On a bright winter day, I used my 12mm ultra wide lens, getting as close to the tree as I could. The location is Fawkner Park [
https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/community/parks-open-spaces/major-parks-gardens/Pages/fawkner-park.aspx
]
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Clouds". Greatly appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
eucalyptus
,
myrtaceae
Maggiemae
ace
Routine or not - sending sympathy - hope it turns out well! Beautiful gum tree!
June 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely looking tree, it also casts a wonderful shadow.
June 23rd, 2024
