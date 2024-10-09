Floral Art

Previous
Taken on 09/10/2024 this flower arrangement is in the lobby of our 30 level apartment building. A delightful welcome for all residents and visitors.

My wife and I have been ill with a virus for a few weeks. Recovery is slow for both of us.

I will resume commenting when I am fully recovered.

Grateful for all God's blessings
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
How lovely to see you post again Brian, you have been missed! Wishing you and Judy a speedy recovery.
October 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Brian I have missed your postings. Very best wished to you and your wife.
October 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A beautiful photo… lovely gentle shadows.
Wish you both better… sleep eat hugs and repeat.
October 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I thought you had been quiet. Bless you both, wishing you well soon ❤️🙏
Beautiful shot
October 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful floral arrangement. I thought I hadn't seen you for a while Brian. Hope you and your wife feel better soon. Take care xx
October 13th, 2024  
Dianne ace
This image has a lovely feel to it, especially with those neat shadows. I hope you both improve again quickly and get your energy back.
October 13th, 2024  
