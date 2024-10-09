Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1131
Floral Art
Taken on 09/10/2024 this flower arrangement is in the lobby of our 30 level apartment building. A delightful welcome for all residents and visitors.
My wife and I have been ill with a virus for a few weeks. Recovery is slow for both of us.
I will resume commenting when I am fully recovered.
Grateful for all God's blessings
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1131
photos
111
followers
133
following
309% complete
View this month »
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
9th October 2024 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lobby
,
flower arrangement
,
floral art
Diana
ace
How lovely to see you post again Brian, you have been missed! Wishing you and Judy a speedy recovery.
October 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Brian I have missed your postings. Very best wished to you and your wife.
October 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A beautiful photo… lovely gentle shadows.
Wish you both better… sleep eat hugs and repeat.
October 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I thought you had been quiet. Bless you both, wishing you well soon ❤️🙏
Beautiful shot
October 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful floral arrangement. I thought I hadn't seen you for a while Brian. Hope you and your wife feel better soon. Take care xx
October 13th, 2024
Dianne
ace
This image has a lovely feel to it, especially with those neat shadows. I hope you both improve again quickly and get your energy back.
October 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Wish you both better… sleep eat hugs and repeat.
Beautiful shot