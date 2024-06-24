Previous
Full Moon Setting by briaan
Full Moon Setting

On Sunday 23 June 2024 we viewed the setting moon before 8 am local time. We live on the 25th floor of an apartment building and this is an enlargement of the original shot.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Tree". Much appreciated.

Feeling a bit "wooly" after today's anaesthetic. One small polyup removed. Get the pathology results this Saturday. Next colonoscopy scheduled for 5 years.

Will comment on your great works tomorrow.

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful minimalistic image - love it , fav
