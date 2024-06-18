Previous
This morning, the view from our 25th floor balcony included 2 hot air balloons soaring northward on the eastern side of Melbourne's CBD. Three images combined in Photoshop to show the track or course of this balloon.

The best news about Judy's health! There is no trace of cancer in her body! Hooray! Monitoring of her blood and body will continue over the next 3 years as she takes a daily tablet to prevent any recurrence. Thank you for your support during the 6 months of treatment since the diagnosis in December 2023.

Grateful for all blessings.
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and framed. Such wonderful news re Judy, please give her my best wishes :-)
June 18th, 2024  
julia ace
Nicely lined up and framed..
June 18th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Lovely sky too
June 18th, 2024  
John ace
Wow wow!! This is a winner Brian. The hot air balloons, the light, the composition — all excellent
June 18th, 2024  
