Tracking

This morning, the view from our 25th floor balcony included 2 hot air balloons soaring northward on the eastern side of Melbourne's CBD. Three images combined in Photoshop to show the track or course of this balloon.



The best news about Judy's health! There is no trace of cancer in her body! Hooray! Monitoring of her blood and body will continue over the next 3 years as she takes a daily tablet to prevent any recurrence. Thank you for your support during the 6 months of treatment since the diagnosis in December 2023.



Grateful for all blessings.