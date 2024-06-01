Sign up
Photo 1019
Tree bark
Taken yesterday in Flagstaff Gardens, Melbourne. This tree's bark drew my eye. An HDR7 processed in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Farewell Autumn".
Grateful for all blessings
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1019
photos
105
followers
129
following
279% complete
2
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
31st May 2024 4:53pm
tree
bark
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful. Your processing has brought out all the details of this beautiful tree trunk.
June 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and textures, great processing.
June 1st, 2024
