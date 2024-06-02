Sign up
Previous
Photo 1020
Evening glory
Tonight's sunset from our 25th floor apartment. An HDR7 processed firstly in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and then with LR Classic.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Tree Bark". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
3
5
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1020
photos
105
followers
129
following
279% complete
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd June 2024 6:03pm
Peter Dulis
ace
magical
June 2nd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
So peaceful! I know it is so wonderful to have your view, every day!
June 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular view and wonderful image
June 2nd, 2024
