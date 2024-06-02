Previous
Evening glory by briaan
Evening glory

Tonight's sunset from our 25th floor apartment. An HDR7 processed firstly in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and then with LR Classic.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Tree Bark". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
magical
June 2nd, 2024  
So peaceful! I know it is so wonderful to have your view, every day!
June 2nd, 2024  
Spectacular view and wonderful image
June 2nd, 2024  
