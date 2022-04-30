Previous
Dusky Clouds by briaan
Dusky Clouds

About 15 minutes before sunset, this view of Victoria Harbour Marina showed off the clouds. Canon 5DMkIII with Canon EF 24-70mm f2.8 zoom lens
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
