Balloon
This morning, caught this ballon descending on the eastern side of Melbourne's CBD. Sigma 150-600 Sport set at 600 mm. Taken from our apartment's 25th storey balcony.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Dusk". Appreciated.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
