Marina Tower

This is a distinctive building in Melbourne's skyscape. Marina Tower Melbourne is a residential development in Melbourne Docklands, Australia, featuring a 43-storey inclined tower and a 36-storey inclined tower that are conjoined to the 21st floor and then diverge at five degree angles. The development also includes a seven-storey Four Points by Sheraton hotel. Yesterday during the golden hour, this was the view looking up the glassed wall of the tower.



