Meet "Spring" by briaan
Photo 1033

Meet "Spring"

"Spring" is our 14 year old grandson's dog. Hunter cares for him and the family share exercising him. "Spring" is a bull arab cross, mostly bull arab. He is friendly and excitable and boisterous. Judy and I have to be careful that he does not knock one of us over.
Today we enjoyed family time with David (Dave), Simone and grandchildren Leah (16) and Hunter. A generous brunch prepared by Dave was followed by games of "bananagrams". [ https://bananagrams.com/products/bananagrams] As we observed, Spring likes to chew wood, to small pieces.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Nap time". Always appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Brian

Joan Robillard ace
Good looking dog
June 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He looks very fit and well kept and sounds like he has a lovely nature...
June 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely looking dog nd great narrstive of you fun family time together.
June 15th, 2024  
John ace
Very nice! :)
June 15th, 2024  
