Meet "Spring"

"Spring" is our 14 year old grandson's dog. Hunter cares for him and the family share exercising him. "Spring" is a bull arab cross, mostly bull arab. He is friendly and excitable and boisterous. Judy and I have to be careful that he does not knock one of us over.
Today we enjoyed family time with David (Dave), Simone and grandchildren Leah (16) and Hunter. A generous brunch prepared by Dave was followed by games of "bananagrams". [ https://bananagrams.com/products/bananagrams] As we observed, Spring likes to chew wood, to small pieces.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Nap time". Always appreciated.